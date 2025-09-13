South Carolina Gamecocks Face Vanderbilt in SEC Opener

Columbia, S.C. — The No. 11/10 South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0, 0-0 SEC) will start their Southeastern Conference season by hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (RV/RV, 2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 13, at 7:45 p.m.

The matchup will be televised on SEC Network, with Tom Hart handling the play-by-play alongside former Commodore quarterback Jordan Rodgers as the color commentator. Cole Cubelic will report from the sidelines. The national radio broadcast will be provided by Elite Media Radio, featuring Mike Morgan and Chuck Oliver. The Gamecock Sports Radio Network will have Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs in the booth, while Chet Tucker returns as the sideline reporter.

Last week, South Carolina defeated in-state FCS rival South Carolina State with a score of 38-10, thanks to three non-offensive touchdowns. Vicari Swain starred in the game, returning punts of 65 and 42 yards for touchdowns. Although the Gamecock offense struggled at times, quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Vandrevius Jacobs.

The Gamecocks began the 2025 season with a significant win against Virginia Tech, 24-11. Linebacker Fred Johnson was instrumental, recording 10 tackles and an interception, while Vicari Swain’s 80-yard punt return earned him SEC Player of the Week honors.

This weekend’s game marks a chance for the Gamecocks to record three straight wins for the first time since 2012, when they started the season 6-0. That season included victories over Vanderbilt and several other teams before their first loss to LSU.

South Carolina enters the game with a remarkable track record against Vanderbilt, boasting 16 consecutive wins against the Commodores and a series history that shows they have won 30 of 34 encounters. The Gamecocks hold their best winning percentage against Vanderbilt at .882 among Division I FBS opponents.

The anticipation is high as Gamecock fans are hopeful for an explosive offensive performance after what they have witnessed in recent games. As both teams prepare to battle it out at Williams-Brice Stadium, the stakes are high for an exciting SEC opener.