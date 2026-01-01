South Carolina Gamecocks Host Alabama Crimson Tide for SEC Opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1) will face off against the unbeaten Alabama Crimson Tide (14-0) on January 1, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET in a Southeastern Conference (SEC) opener at Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks enter the matchup riding a six-game winning streak, while Alabama has achieved a perfect record through 14 games this season. Both teams are looking to solidify their standings as they continue their campaigns in the competitive SEC.

South Carolina‘s recent performances have drawn attention, establishing them as strong contenders in women’s basketball. Head coach Dawn Staley is optimistic about her team’s chances against Alabama. “We’ve worked hard to prepare for this game, and I have confidence in our players to keep our momentum going,” Staley said.

Meanwhile, Alabama has been impressive in its non-conference schedule, blending seasoned strategies with fresh talent. “Every game counts, and we’re focused on executing our plan,” said Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry.

The game will be broadcast nationally and accessible via SEC Network+ to fans with cable or satellite packages. This matchup marks a significant moment in the season for both teams as they aim for success in the SEC.