South Carolina Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Are You a Winner?

Columbia, SC — South Carolina lottery players are hoping for big wins as the latest results are out for the draw games on June 22, 2025.

The Evening Pick 3 results show the numbers 6-7-5, with a Fireball number of 4. The Pick 4 results reveal the numbers 8-6-4-5, also with a Fireball of 4. For those aiming for larger prizes, the Powerball results included 0-5 with the overall winning numbers of 04-07-14-28-38.

Feeling lucky? The South Carolina Education Lottery outlines different ways to claim prizes depending on the amount won. For prizes up to $500, players can redeem their winnings directly at any authorized lottery retailer. Simply present the signed ticket at the retailer for an immediate payout.

For winnings between $501 and $100,000, players must mail their signed winning ticket, along with a completed claim form and a copy of a government-issued photo ID, to the South Carolina Education Lottery Claims Center at P.O. Box 11039, Columbia, SC 29211-1039. Remember to keep copies of all documents and use registered mail for security.

For larger winnings over $100,000, claims must be made in person at the South Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters located at 1303 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Players are required to bring their signed ticket, a completed claim form, a government-issued photo ID, and their Social Security card for identity verification. Additionally, winners of substantial prizes may opt for an Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) for quick direct deposit of their winnings.

It’s important to note that all prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date. For more information and to access claim forms, visit the South Carolina Education Lottery website.

The Daytime Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings occur at 3 p.m. every day, available for live viewing or on-demand video.