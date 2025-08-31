Sports
South Carolina Prepares for Season Opener Against Virginia Tech
Atlanta, GA – South Carolina‘s football team is gearing up for their season opener against Virginia Tech this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This match marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Gamecocks, who will feature a new offensive coordinator, Mike Shula.
Shula, a veteran coach and former player, learned valuable lessons from his father, Don Shula, who is renowned for his legacy with the Miami Dolphins. Throughout his coaching journey, Mike has emphasized the importance of preparation and confidence. “Surround yourself with good people and be confident in what you’re doing,” he stated. “You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it.”
After years of experience including coaching stints at Tampa Bay and Alabama, Shula is ready to implement a new offensive strategy for the Gamecocks. Last season, Carolina relied heavily on their ground game, finishing fourth in the SEC for rushing offense. This year, however, Shula aims to create a more balanced attack, focusing on enhancing the passing game.
Quarterback Luke Doty, a redshirt sophomore, is expected to lead the charge. The Gamecocks’ offensive group has shown significant improvement in the offseason, and Shula’s system will be put to the test against Virginia Tech’s formidable defense.
The Gamecocks also have new uniforms lined up for the game following a recent announcement about their switch from Under Armour to Nike. Players have expressed excitement over the change, which is seen as beneficial for recruitment and team morale. “Nike’s been one of the favorite brands for a lot of people,” said freshman wide receiver Harbor.
Head coach Shane Beamer acknowledged the optimism surrounding the team and the promising response from recruits. “We appreciate Nike wanting us. It’s a great day for South Carolina,” he said.
The Gamecocks will step onto the field in potentially striking black uniforms, reminiscent of last year’s successful layout against Texas A&M, as they aim to start the season on a high note against Virginia Tech. ESPN will provide coverage of the game.
