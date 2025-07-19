South Carolina Stars Shine in 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three standout players from the South Carolina women’s basketball program are set to compete in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game Saturday night in Indianapolis. Aliyah Boston, Allisha Gray, and A'ja Wilson have all been selected for the honor for the third consecutive season.

This achievement makes South Carolina one of only three schools that has three entries in this year’s event. All three players were named starters after being ranked by fans, media, and fellow WNBA players.

The All-Star Weekend festivities begin on Friday evening at 8 p.m. with the Kia Skills Challenge and the Starry 3-Point Contest, where Gray will defend her title after winning both competitions last year. Fans can watch the events on ESPN.

On Saturday, Boston and Wilson will play for Team Clark, while Gray will represent Team Collier in an action-packed game with a tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC, Disney+, and ESPN.

Wilson, a seven-time All-Star, is currently the WNBA’s second-leading scorer with an average of 22.3 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. She also ranks third in the league with 9.2 rebounds per game and leads with 2.4 blocks per game.

Boston, now in her third All-Star season, boasts a league-best shooting percentage of 56.3, averaging 15.6 points. She ranks 11th in rebounding (7.6) and blocks (1.1). Gray follows with an average of 18.4 points per game, ranking ninth in the league, and her 43.8 percent shooting makes her one of the top WNBA guards.

In addition to this trio, eight other South Carolina alumnae are active in the WNBA this season, including players like Kamilla Cardoso and Laeticia Amihere.