News
South Dakota Lottery Results for August 13, 2025, Announced
PIERRE, South Dakota – The South Dakota Lottery has released the results for its various draw games held on August 13, 2025. Players across the state are eager to check their tickets and see if they are among the lucky winners.
The the Powerball numbers drawn were 04-11-40-44-50, with the Power Play set at 3. The Lucky Ball game featured winning numbers 13-23-30-31-38, along with a Lucky Ball of 02. In the Star Ball game, players saw numbers 17-23-27-45-52 with the Star Ball at 03.
Additional results include midday and evening numbers for various games, such as 03-08-11-23-34 for the Cash Ball game. For those wondering if their tickets are winners, the lottery encourages players to double-check their numbers.
Winners of prizes up to $599 can collect their winnings at any South Dakota Lottery retailer. For larger prizes, players will need to file a claim either by mailing their tickets or visiting select lottery offices. South Dakota Lottery representatives are available to assist with the process.
This results announcement was generated automatically using data from TinBu. Players are reminded to gamble responsibly and check their local lottery retailer for ticket availability.
