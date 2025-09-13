South Florida Bulls Face Miami Hurricanes in Key Week 3 Showdown

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — The South Florida Bulls are buzzing as they prepare to face the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes this weekend. Both teams come into the game with 2-0 records, but the dynamics are shifting as the Bulls come off two upset wins over ranked opponents.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, with Miami favored by 17.5 points. The Hurricanes’ recent performances, including a thrilling win over Notre Dame, raise expectations as they head into this in-state rivalry.

Although South Florida’s early wins appear impressive with scores of 34-7 against Boise State and 18-16 against Florida, the reality tells a different story. The Bulls have capitalized on turnovers and mistakes from their opponents rather than establishing consistent offensive play. Against Boise State, while USF scored decisively, they had fewer first downs and less time of possession than Boise.

“We’re living off big plays,” said a source familiar with the team. “When those are absent, we struggle to sustain drives.” Across both games, USF has not converted any points off four turnovers they forced, indicating ongoing offensive struggles that need addressing.

In contrast, Miami has shown a well-rounded and disciplined offense, led by quarterback Carson Beck. In their season opener, Beck threw for 472 yards and four touchdowns while the team as a whole managed over 150 rushing yards against Notre Dame.

Miami’s defense has proven robust, allowing just six penalties and no turnovers in their first two games. Against Notre Dame, they generated three sacks and secured an interception, demonstrating their capability to disrupt an opponent’s rhythm.

The Hurricanes plan to control the game pace and make consistent offensive moves. Meanwhile, South Florida needs to connect on deep shots to have any chance. A source familiar with Miami noted, “The Canes are not likely to hand USF free possessions or easy scoring chances.”

As kickoff approaches, excitement builds for this in-state clash, but many analysts predict that Miami’s strong start and defensive prowess will outmatch the Bulls, who may be in over their heads.