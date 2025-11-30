Sports
South Florida Bulls Face Rice Owls in Key Football Clash
TAMPA, Fla. — The South Florida Bulls (8-3) will host the Rice Owls (5-6) on Saturday, November 29, 2025, in a crucial American Athletic Conference matchup. Both teams are aiming for a solid finish to the season.
Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+, adding excitement to the occasion. This matchup highlights one of the best players in college football, quarterback Byrum Brown, who has been instrumental in South Florida’s successful season.
Brown has thrown for 2,883 yards with a completion rate of 66.2%, alongside 24 touchdown passes and only 7 interceptions. Additionally, he has contributed significantly to the rushing game with 904 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.
The Bulls’ offense ranks third in the nation with an average of 497 yards per game, showcasing their explosive power. However, their defense has struggled, ranking 91st overall by allowing 396.8 yards per game.
In contrast, the Owls have had a challenging season offensively, scoring only 21.4 points per game, which places them 25th worst in the FBS. Rice’s defense has shown resilience, limiting opponents to 30.5 points per game.
The teams last met in the 2025 season, and fans anticipate another thrilling encounter. With playoff implications on the line, both squads are eager for victory.
Recent Posts
- Stefan Brennsteiner Wins First Career World Cup Race at Copper Cup
- Injuries Shift Commanders’ Offensive Dynamics Ahead of Final Season Stretch
- Grizzlies Rally to Defeat Clippers 112-107 in NBA Cup Play
- Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Likely to Break NFL Viewership Records
- Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles