South Florida Bulls Face Rice Owls in Key Football Clash

TAMPA, Fla. — The South Florida Bulls (8-3) will host the Rice Owls (5-6) on Saturday, November 29, 2025, in a crucial American Athletic Conference matchup. Both teams are aiming for a solid finish to the season.

Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+, adding excitement to the occasion. This matchup highlights one of the best players in college football, quarterback Byrum Brown, who has been instrumental in South Florida’s successful season.

Brown has thrown for 2,883 yards with a completion rate of 66.2%, alongside 24 touchdown passes and only 7 interceptions. Additionally, he has contributed significantly to the rushing game with 904 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

The Bulls’ offense ranks third in the nation with an average of 497 yards per game, showcasing their explosive power. However, their defense has struggled, ranking 91st overall by allowing 396.8 yards per game.

In contrast, the Owls have had a challenging season offensively, scoring only 21.4 points per game, which places them 25th worst in the FBS. Rice’s defense has shown resilience, limiting opponents to 30.5 points per game.

The teams last met in the 2025 season, and fans anticipate another thrilling encounter. With playoff implications on the line, both squads are eager for victory.