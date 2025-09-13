South Florida Bulls Set for AAC Showdown Against Charlotte 49ers

TAMPA, Fla. — The No. 18 South Florida Bulls are gearing up for an American Athletic Conference battle against the Charlotte 49ers on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium. This matchup comes after the Bulls’ impressive start to the season, boasting a 2-0 record against ranked opponents.

In their most recent game, the Bulls secured a narrow 18-16 victory over No. 13 Florida, further solidifying their spot in top college football discussions. Coach Alex Golesh noted the importance of staying focused on the process rather than being distracted by rankings. ‘When you buy into a process, it allows you to have peace with your daily life,’ Golesh stated.

Charlotte enters the game looking to bounce back after a tough 20-3 loss to North Carolina in their season opener. Despite the loss, the 49ers showed promise with a defensive performance that limited North Carolina in the second half. Their head coach expressed optimism. ‘We have to figure out how to get the ball into the end zone,’ he commented after the game.

As the Bulls prepare for a tough road game, they aim to maintain their momentum and continue pushing their program to new heights, having not won a conference title in their history. This matchup against Charlotte is a crucial step in their journey, as they look to establish themselves as a dominant force in the AAC.

The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m., and both teams are eager to showcase their improvements and combat strategies in front of their fans.