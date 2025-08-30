South Florida Upsets Boise State 34-7 in Season Opener

TAMPA, Fla. — Quarterback Byrum Brown led the South Florida Bulls to a stunning 34-7 victory over No. 25 Boise State on Thursday night, marking the season opener for both teams. This win is significant for South Florida, as it ends an 18-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

Brown shined on the field, completing 16 of 24 passes for 210 yards while also rushing for two touchdowns. His exceptional performance included a 45-yard touchdown pass to Keshaun Singleton on a fake punt, showcasing the Bulls’ strategic prowess.

South Florida Coach Alex Golesh expressed pride in his team’s resilience, stating, “We’ve worked. We’ve got a bunch of seniors that have been through a lot. This is a display of our identity.” The Bulls’ working seniors emphasized their determination and grit, leading to a much-needed victory.

The game saw South Florida’s Cartevious Norton add an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Singleton contributed significantly, snagging five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, while teammate Chas Nimrod recorded three receptions for 96 yards.

In contrast, Boise State’s Maddux Madsen struggled against a tough South Florida defense, going 25 of 46 for 225 yards and one touchdown pass to Chris Marshall. The Broncos had a tough night, losing three fumbles and failing on three fourth-down attempts in South Florida territory.

Boise State Coach Spencer Danielson commented on the importance of turnovers, saying, “Whoever wins the turnover margin and wins the explosive battle, it’s like 98% of the time you win the game.” He acknowledged his team’s need for improvement after this disappointing loss.

Looking ahead, Boise State will host Eastern Washington on September 5, while South Florida prepares for a challenging away game against Florida on September 6.

In a poignant moment, Golesh opened his post-game press conference by honoring former South Florida basketball coach Amir Abdul-Rahim, who passed away last year. Golesh quoted Abdul-Rahim, saying, “This ain’t the same old South Florida anymore,” reflecting his belief in the program’s transformation.