Sports
South Korea’s Coach Tests New Defense Ahead of EAFF Tournament
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s head coach Hong Myung-bo announced on Sunday that he will utilize the upcoming East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship to evaluate new talent in defense. The tournament, which starts on Monday, features matches against China, Hong Kong, and Japan.
Since the EAFF event is not part of FIFA‘s official international match calendar, clubs were not required to release their players. As a result, Hong has assembled a squad heavily reliant on domestic league talent, with 23 of the 26 players coming from K League 1.
At a press conference before the tournament, Hong emphasized the importance of testing new players, especially with the FIFA World Cup less than a year away. “I’ve selected some young players who have a chance to play at the World Cup next year,” he stated from Yongin Mireu Stadium, which will host all three of South Korea’s matches. He believes the tournament will provide valuable growth opportunities for the new defenders.
Among the ten defenders selected, five have never played for the senior national team. Vice captain Park Jin-seob, 29, expressed the team’s commitment to seizing this chance. “Our objective is to win every match and win the trophy,” Park said.
South Korea is currently ranked 23rd in the FIFA rankings, behind Japan, which sits at 15th. Hong pointed out that every match will be challenging. “This will not be an easy tournament for us, but we will try to overcome our challenges and deliver good results,” he said.
Japan, under head coach Hajime Moriyasu, is also adjusting its roster but shares a similar objective. He stated, “We will play each match to win. The experience in this tournament will make my team and my players better.” Veteran player Yuto Nagatomo, at age 38, aims to mentor younger teammates during the competition.
China’s head coach Dejan Djurdjevic commented on his team’s transition, focusing on building a competitive squad as some veteran players retire. Forward Zhang Yuning highlighted this shift, stating, “Our goal is definitely to reform our team. This is a very good chance to learn each other and to understand what the head coach’s plans are.”
Hong Kong’s coach Ashley Westwood expressed realism about their chances, admitting the team has “nothing to lose” and plans to enjoy the matches against higher-ranked teams. Lee Ka Ho, set for his international debut at 32, emphasized the experience’s importance for future competitions.
Recent Posts
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News
- Wimbledon 2025: Star Matches in Round of 16 Set to Thrill Fans
- Senate Passes Controversial Tax Reform Bill Amidst Heated Debate