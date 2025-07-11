South Korea Faces Hong Kong in EAFF E-1 Championship Showdown

YONGIN, South Korea — On Friday, South Korea will take on Hong Kong in the EAFF E-1 Football Championship, seeking to build on their strong start of the tournament. After a decisive 3-0 win against China, the Taeguk Warriors are determined to secure another victory to enhance their goal difference, a crucial factor in tournament standings.

The match is scheduled for July 11 at Yongin Mireu Stadium, kicking off at 8:00 PM KST. South Korea is riding high following their recent success, highlighted by goals from Lee Dong-gyeong, Joo Min-kyu, and Kim Ju-sung in their victory over China.

Hong Kong, however, had a rough start to the tournament, suffering a 6-1 loss to Japan. Despite the defeat, they managed to score their first goal against Japan in a full international match in 40 years, thanks to a header from Matt Orr. Coach Ashley Westwood is optimistic about his team’s growth despite the setback.

Historically, the odds favor South Korea, who have performed exceptionally well against Hong Kong, winning 26 of their last 30 encounters with just one loss. The last match between the two teams was part of the 2022 EAFF, where South Korea triumphed 3-0.

Hong Kong’s recent matches show signs of improvement, notably their victory over India in Asian Cup qualification. Westwood aims to apply a conservative approach against South Korea, understanding their position as underdogs in the tournament.

Looking ahead, South Korea’s coach, Hong Myung-bo, is expected to experiment with squad rotations to maintain player fitness in the summer heat. His strategy may also incorporate a back-three system, which proved effective against China.

As the match approaches, both teams will look to capitalize on their recent performances and set the tone for the remainder of the tournament.