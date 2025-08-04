South Korean Student Detained After Immigration Hearing in NYC

NEW YORK, NY — Yeonsoo Go, a South Korean student at Purdue University, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after attending a routine visa hearing in Manhattan on Thursday, according to reports. The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of a respected Episcopal priest, expressed concern about immigration enforcement prior to the hearing.

Go was taken into custody due to overstaying her visa, which, according to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, expired more than two years ago. However, her attorney claims that Go was in the process of renewing her visa, which does not expire until December.

“They thought they had come for a routine hearing and fell into a black hole of unknown,” said attorney Mary Davis. Davis described Go as feeling “absolutely terrified” after the arrest.

Go’s mother, the Rev. Kyrie Kim, is an ordained Episcopal priest in the Asian ministry of the Episcopal Diocese in New York. Following Go’s arrest, church communities in both New York and South Korea have condemned her treatment and are working to secure her release.

On Saturday, supporters gathered outside the Federal Plaza in Manhattan, where Go was detained, to call for her release. They prayed, sang songs, and held signs featuring her photo. Friends described Go as a positive influence, with one stating, “Soo has been there for me.”

Go’s father, Sorg-young, emphasized the importance of the situation, stating that their daughter worked hard to attend Purdue University and expressed heartbreak over her detention. “It’s heartbreaking that this happened just as she was preparing for her second year,” he told CNN.

The Rev. Dongshin Park, Primate of the Anglican Church of Korea, called for a “fair and transparent review” of Go’s immigration status, highlighting the U.S. as a symbol of liberty and justice.

As her case continues, Go is being held at the Richwood Correctional Center in Monroe, Louisiana. Advocates urge anyone with immigration hearings to seek guidance from legal resources about their rights.