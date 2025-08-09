News
South Milwaukee Fire Department Revives Historic 1938 Ladder Truck
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The South Milwaukee Fire Department has marked a significant milestone in restoring a vintage piece of its history. This week, the department began work on a 1938 American LaFrance ladder truck that was donated by a woman from the region.
The restoration kicked off when city workers successfully got the engine to start, marking a promising first step in the process. Fire Chief John Litchford spoke about the project at a recent event, expressing enthusiasm for the opportunity to bring the historic truck back to life.
“They asked us if we would want it back and, you know, I thought about it for about a second, and I said, ‘yes,’” Litchford said. He acknowledged that while he had no prior restoration experience, he was eager to take on the challenge. “It was one of those things. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he added.
Litchford further noted that the city’s street department employees have already made progress by restoring the truck’s lights and sirens. With these initial steps underway, they hope to complete the project in time for an upcoming heritage week event.
The Fox6 News team interviewed Litchford for insight into the project. He emphasized the importance of preserving local heritage, stating that despite the challenges, the project is a valuable endeavor for the community.
Recent Posts
- JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s Secret Wedding Photos Revealed
- Big Brother Season 27 Episode 14: Jimmy Heagerty Evicted
- Seattle Storm Acquires Brittney Sykes in Major Trade with Mystics
- Machine Gun Kelly Releases Eclectic New Album Lost Americana
- King of the Hill Season 14: A Dazzling Return to Form
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage