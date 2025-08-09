South Milwaukee Fire Department Revives Historic 1938 Ladder Truck

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The South Milwaukee Fire Department has marked a significant milestone in restoring a vintage piece of its history. This week, the department began work on a 1938 American LaFrance ladder truck that was donated by a woman from the region.

The restoration kicked off when city workers successfully got the engine to start, marking a promising first step in the process. Fire Chief John Litchford spoke about the project at a recent event, expressing enthusiasm for the opportunity to bring the historic truck back to life.

“They asked us if we would want it back and, you know, I thought about it for about a second, and I said, ‘yes,’” Litchford said. He acknowledged that while he had no prior restoration experience, he was eager to take on the challenge. “It was one of those things. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he added.

Litchford further noted that the city’s street department employees have already made progress by restoring the truck’s lights and sirens. With these initial steps underway, they hope to complete the project in time for an upcoming heritage week event.

The Fox6 News team interviewed Litchford for insight into the project. He emphasized the importance of preserving local heritage, stating that despite the challenges, the project is a valuable endeavor for the community.