Sports
South Oak Cliff and Port Neches-Groves Clash in UIL Quarterfinal
Bryan, Texas — The 2025 UIL Texas 5A Division 2 state championship journey continues this Friday night, December 5, as defending state finalist South Oak Cliff (12-1) squares off against undefeated Port Neches-Groves (13-0) at Merrill Green Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CST.
South Oak Cliff, entering this matchup with momentum after a strong 45-17 win over Terrell in the regional semifinals, aims to replicate last year’s impressive quarterfinal performance against Port Neches-Groves, in which they won 56-14. Despite last year’s loss, the Indians are determined to serve up payback for that playoff exit.
“We know what happened last year, and we’re ready to change that outcome,” said a Port Neches-Groves player. “We’ve been working hard all season to get this opportunity.”
The game shapes up as a thrilling showdown, showcasing two powerhouse teams. South Oak Cliff hopes to maintain its title hopes, while Port Neches-Groves seeks to keep its unbeaten streak alive, having narrowly escaped with a 17-14 victory against Midlothian Heritage last week.
The stakes couldn’t be higher, with the victor advancing one step closer to the coveted state title. High school football fans can catch the game live on the NFHS Network.
