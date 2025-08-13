South Park Celebrates 100th Episode with Marathon on August 13

Los Angeles, CA — Comedy Central‘s iconic animated series, South Park, is in the spotlight again as it declares August 13 “South Park Day.” The network will celebrate by airing a marathon of fan-favorite episodes starting at 9 a.m. ET, leading up to the show’s first-ever episode, “Cartman Gets an Anal Probe,” at its usual time of 10 p.m. ET. This marks the show’s second week without a new episode since its season 27 premiere.

The hiatus was planned and gives creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone a chance to refresh. The duo is known for producing episodes under tight deadlines, often completing them in just six days. This break is essential, especially considering the increased attention their work has garnered amid political satire targeting the Trump Administration.

Earlier this week, South Park released a bonus scene from the previous episode mocking Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, showcasing the show’s continued focus on political themes and current events. The production’s X page even featured Noem’s “melting face” from the episode with a bold statement reflecting the show’s views on media representations of women.

The viewer ratings speak volumes about the show’s current impact. The season 27 premiere attracted 6 million viewers across platforms, and the second episode saw a surge to 838,000 viewers during the initial airing. This reflects a significant increase in viewership, positioning South Park amongst the top-rated shows in its time slot.

As fans look forward to next week’s episode, South Park continues to push boundaries and engage audiences with its blend of humor and social commentary.