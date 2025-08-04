South Park Exclusively Moves to Paramount+ After HBO Max Departure

LOS ANGELES, CA — South Park, the long-running animated comedy series, will officially leave HBO Max next week on August 5, 2025. Following its departure, the show will become exclusively available for streaming on Paramount+, marking a significant shift in its distribution. HBO Max has been the U.S. streaming home for the series for the past five years, hosting its complete 26-season library, although the current season is excluded from this countdown.

Recently, HBO Max updated its South Park page, alerting users to the show’s imminent exit. Last month, Park County and Paramount Global signed a deal that includes 50 new episodes over the next five years and global streaming rights, solidifying Paramount+ as the series’ home.

For a short while, both HBO Max and Paramount+ carried the first 26 seasons, along with the debut of season 27’s first episode on Paramount+. During the change, South Park maintained its top spot on Paramount+’s viewership charts.

As South Park transitions away from HBO Max, it will continue to premiere new episodes on Comedy Central. The exclusive streaming move coincides with Paramount’s pending sale to Skydance, highlighting a supportive role for Skydance in this deal. The show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, had previously negotiated a 10-year deal worth around $300 million annually. However, complications arose due to Skydance’s control over large amounts, leading to a less favorable five-year agreement.

This change in distribution plans briefly delayed the premiere of season 27 as stakeholders negotiated. Eventually, Paramount and Park County reached a resolution reportedly valued around $300 million for the new deal, encompassing both streaming rights and fresh episodes. As a result, South Park’s streaming chapter on HBO Max is closing.

The past few years have seen South Park navigate changing media landscapes, with the new deal providing a consolidated platform for fans. New episodes will remain available on Comedy Central before being made accessible on Paramount+ the following day, ensuring viewers can enjoy the latest installments as well as the show’s entire back catalog.