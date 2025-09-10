South Park’s Latest Episode Brings Controversy with Trump and Satan Plot

LOS ANGELES, CA — The latest episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s animated series South Park has sparked discussions after its comedic take on President Donald Trump and a recurring character, Satan.

Entitled “Wok Is Dead,” this fourth episode of Season 27 aims to satirize Trump’s tariff policy, though it received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. The episode dives into many of its signature themes, including political satire and cultural commentary.

The creators have been relentless in their criticism of Trump this season, provoking him through various plots. Each episode seems to tackle a new aspect of his presidency, ranging from the treatment of the media to various forms of intimidation. This week’s episode humorously labeled Trump as “Satan,” a statement made repeatedly by characters throughout.

Viewers were teased with the promise of a deeper narrative involving tariffs, but the bulk of the episode centered on the obsession of South Park Elementary students with Labubu dolls, which drive the plot into a comedic subplot about sacrificial rituals eagerly performed by kids.

Satan, playing a significant role in this episode, humorously reveals that he is romantically involved with Trump and is now pregnant. This shocking twist added to the absurdity of the story, blending humor with the surreal dynamics of their on-screen relationship.

“Yes, we’re together. We’ve been together for months,” Satan states in the episode, followed by a comedic science explanation of his condition dubbed a “butt baby.” Such elements highlight the absurdity and outrageous nature of the show’s narrative.

The viewership numbers speak for themselves; South Park has seen significant engagement during this season, with ratings reaching heights not seen since 2018. From a critical view, while the episode was entertaining, some fans felt that it didn’t deliver the hard-hitting political punches that previous episodes had achieved.

Despite some disappointment regarding the depth of political commentary, the show continues its legacy of using satire to provide social critique, keeping audiences engaged with its irreverent humor.

The show streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and airs on Wednesdays, with fans eagerly anticipating what new satire Parker and Stone will deliver next.