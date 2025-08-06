South Park Leaves HBO Max for Paramount+ Exclusively

Los Angeles, CA — The long-running animated series “South Park” is no longer available to stream on HBO Max as of August 5. All 26 seasons of the popular comedy series have been removed from the platform, redirecting viewers to Paramount+ for the next five years. This transition follows a recent agreement between Paramount Global and the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Before the deal made on July 23, both HBO Max and Paramount+ had hosted the entire “South Park” catalog. However, tensions arose between Parker and Stone and Paramount, leading to the series’ removal from Paramount+ temporarily. With negotiations now settled, Paramount+ is the exclusive streaming home for “South Park.” New episodes will also be available on this platform.

The series, which debuted in 1997, follows four irreverent grade-school boys in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado. In its Season 27 premiere, titled “Sermon on the Mount,” the show featured a controversial depiction of former President Donald Trump cuddling with Satan, sparking a response from the White House. Spokesperson Taylor Rogers dismissed the show as “uninspired” in a statement.

Despite criticisms, the premiere episode attracted a remarkable audience, with Paramount Global reporting a 68% increase in viewership compared to the Season 26 premiere. New episodes are scheduled to air on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesdays and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the following day.

For fans wishing to catch up on earlier episodes, the entire first 26 seasons are available on HBO Max until August 5, after which they will only be accessible through Paramount+. The recent $1.5 billion deal between the creators and Paramount ensures that “South Park” will remain a significant presence on streaming over the next five years, with a commitment for future episodes and specials.