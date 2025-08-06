Entertainment
South Park Leaves HBO Max for Paramount+ Exclusively
Los Angeles, CA — The long-running animated series “South Park” is no longer available to stream on HBO Max as of August 5. All 26 seasons of the popular comedy series have been removed from the platform, redirecting viewers to Paramount+ for the next five years. This transition follows a recent agreement between Paramount Global and the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
Before the deal made on July 23, both HBO Max and Paramount+ had hosted the entire “South Park” catalog. However, tensions arose between Parker and Stone and Paramount, leading to the series’ removal from Paramount+ temporarily. With negotiations now settled, Paramount+ is the exclusive streaming home for “South Park.” New episodes will also be available on this platform.
The series, which debuted in 1997, follows four irreverent grade-school boys in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado. In its Season 27 premiere, titled “Sermon on the Mount,” the show featured a controversial depiction of former President Donald Trump cuddling with Satan, sparking a response from the White House. Spokesperson Taylor Rogers dismissed the show as “uninspired” in a statement.
Despite criticisms, the premiere episode attracted a remarkable audience, with Paramount Global reporting a 68% increase in viewership compared to the Season 26 premiere. New episodes are scheduled to air on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesdays and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the following day.
For fans wishing to catch up on earlier episodes, the entire first 26 seasons are available on HBO Max until August 5, after which they will only be accessible through Paramount+. The recent $1.5 billion deal between the creators and Paramount ensures that “South Park” will remain a significant presence on streaming over the next five years, with a commitment for future episodes and specials.
Recent Posts
- Oscar Health Reports Major Loss, Predicts Profitability By 2026
- South Park Leaves HBO Max for Paramount+ Exclusively
- Storms Forecasted for Omaha as Heat Builds Midweek
- Cool Weather and Hazy Skies Persist Across Greater Boston
- Dodgers Host Cardinals in Anticipated Wednesday Matchup
- Renee Rapp Announces New Shows for European Bite Me Tour
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce House Hunt in Northeast Ohio
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $426 Million After No Winner
- Flood Watches Issued as Rain Hits Georgia and Colorado
- MLB Trade Deadline Analysis: Who Helped and Who Hurt Their Chances
- Uber’s Growth Strategy With Autonomous Technology Transforms Its Business Model
- Above-Average Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected Despite Slow Start
- New Connections: Sports Edition Puzzle Challenges Fans Daily
- Seattle Kraken Mascot’s Close Call with Bear During Video Shoot
- Wildfires Cause Dire Air Quality Alerts Across the U.S.
- North Carolina Lottery Draw Results for August 5, 2025
- Trump Mixes Up Cabinet Members During White House Event
- Heat Wave Returns Amid Hurricane Preparedness Week in Myrtle Beach
- Website Access Issues Reported for Users Worldwide
- Former WBZ-TV Anchor Sues for $4 Million Over Discrimination Claims