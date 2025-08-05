South Park Leaves HBO Max, Moves Exclusively to Paramount+

LOS ANGELES, CA — The animated comedy series “South Park” will no longer be available for streaming on HBO Max as of August 5. This follows a new agreement that makes Paramount+ the exclusive streaming home for the show for the next five years.

All 26 seasons of “South Park” were previously available on both HBO Max and Paramount+, a dual arrangement that existed since both platforms launched. However, tensions arose between creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Paramount Global, leading to the series’ temporary unavailability on Paramount+ last month. The disputes have since been resolved.

With the show now firmly in the hands of Paramount+, fans can continue to catch new episodes on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesdays, with episodes available for streaming on Paramount+ the day after their premiere.

“South Park” debuted in 1997 and follows the misadventures of four boys in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado. The show is known for its satirical portrayal of current events, including its recent season premiere, titled “Sermon on the Mount,” which humorously featured President Donald Trump.

A White House spokesperson, Taylor Rogers, has dismissed the show, stating it “hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years,” but viewership data tells a different story. Paramount Global reported that the Season 27 premiere had its highest viewership in 24 years, marking a 68% increase from the previous season’s debut.

Fans looking to enjoy previous seasons must act quickly as the entire “South Park” catalog will transition exclusively to Paramount+ starting August 5. New episodes will air weekly on Comedy Central, and subscribers can also access content from networks like Nickelodeon and MTV through Paramount+.