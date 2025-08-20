South Park’s New Episode Highlights Military Presence in D.C.

Los Angeles, CA — The latest episode of South Park tackles political themes with a satirical twist. In the upcoming episode titled ‘Sickofancy,’ Towelie visits Washington, D.C., where he finds the city overrun by military forces. ‘Wow, Washington, D.C.! This seems like a perfect place for a towel,’ Towelie exclaims in a promotional clip.

This episode seems to relate to President Trump’s contentious decision to send federal law enforcement and immigration officers into D.C. as part of a campaign against crime and homelessness. The White House claims the move has led to numerous arrests, but critics argue it represents an authoritarian grip on a city that has been seeing improvements in crime rates.

South Park, known for its refusal to align strictly with any political side, has taken a stronger stance against the Trump administration this season. Comedy Central has also announced a new scheduling approach for the show, opting for biweekly episodes. Following the Aug. 20 episode, new episodes will air Sept. 3 and Sept. 17. This change comes after skipping a week to mark the show’s anniversary with a marathon of past episodes.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have not commented on the reasoning behind the adjusted schedule. However, it appears the extra time may help them navigate the heavier scrutiny the show faces while maintaining an increase in viewership. The premiere of season 27 attracted 6 million viewers across platforms, making it the highest-rated season debut in 25 years.

In the second episode, the series targeted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, with a portrayal that sparked debate. The Trump administration responded to the episode by noting the need for sensitivity in comedy, especially regarding women’s appearances.

As South Park continues its exploration of contemporary political issues, viewers eagerly await the next developments in both the episode lineup and the ongoing socio-political commentary.