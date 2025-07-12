Entertainment
South Park Removed from Paramount+ Outside U.S. Amid License Dispute
LOS ANGELES, CA — The animated series South Park is no longer available on Paramount+ for viewers outside the United States, following the expiration of its international streaming license. The change was confirmed on July 11, 2025, by sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.
International fans can still enjoy South Park specials on the platform, but the series will remain unavailable until negotiations for a new license are completed. A representative for Paramount+ explained that the series reached the end of its licensed “window” for international distribution.
This news follows the announcement that the premiere of Season 27 has been postponed from July 9 to July 23, 2025. The delay is attributed to ongoing disputes between the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Paramount Global, which owns Comedy Central.
Parker and Stone expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation, stating in a tweet, “This merger is a s**tshow and it’s f**king up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.” The creators earlier threatened legal action against Paramount, accusing executives of interfering with contract negotiations.
Currently, South Park is available on HBO Max in the United States under a separate streaming agreement. However, international viewers must now rely on Comedy Central broadcasts or other regional platforms until a new deal is established. Paramount+ has indicated its interest in restoring the full series internationally once new licensing terms are in place, but no specific timeline has been provided.
This complicated streaming rights dispute has left fans frustrated. As one Paramount+ representative stated, “Unfortunately, South Park has come to the end of the window in which we have the rights to carry it on Paramount+.” While special episodes remain accessible, the future of the series for international viewers hangs in the balance.
Recent Posts
- Nassau Executive Blakeman Exempts Police from Mask Ban Amid Controversy
- Modern Family Star Opens Up About Pacemaker Surgery
- Will Nick Saban Make a Return to Coaching After Retirement?
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis