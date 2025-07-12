South Park Removed from Paramount+ Outside U.S. Amid License Dispute

LOS ANGELES, CA — The animated series South Park is no longer available on Paramount+ for viewers outside the United States, following the expiration of its international streaming license. The change was confirmed on July 11, 2025, by sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

International fans can still enjoy South Park specials on the platform, but the series will remain unavailable until negotiations for a new license are completed. A representative for Paramount+ explained that the series reached the end of its licensed “window” for international distribution.

This news follows the announcement that the premiere of Season 27 has been postponed from July 9 to July 23, 2025. The delay is attributed to ongoing disputes between the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Paramount Global, which owns Comedy Central.

Parker and Stone expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation, stating in a tweet, “This merger is a s**tshow and it’s f**king up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.” The creators earlier threatened legal action against Paramount, accusing executives of interfering with contract negotiations.

Currently, South Park is available on HBO Max in the United States under a separate streaming agreement. However, international viewers must now rely on Comedy Central broadcasts or other regional platforms until a new deal is established. Paramount+ has indicated its interest in restoring the full series internationally once new licensing terms are in place, but no specific timeline has been provided.

This complicated streaming rights dispute has left fans frustrated. As one Paramount+ representative stated, “Unfortunately, South Park has come to the end of the window in which we have the rights to carry it on Paramount+.” While special episodes remain accessible, the future of the series for international viewers hangs in the balance.