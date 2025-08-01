South Park Returns with Bold Political Satire Targeting Trump and Paramount

LOS ANGELES, CA — The long-running animated series South Park has returned to Comedy Central with its 27th season, showcasing its signature mix of satire and shock humor. The premiere episode titled ‘Sermon on the ’Mount’ aired last week, following a hiatus, and targeted major political figures and media companies, including a humorous portrayal of former President Donald Trump.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park has been known for its critical take on current events since its debut in 1997. However, co-creator Matt Stone mentioned that the pandemic-era political landscape proved challenging to satirize. ‘I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump,’ Stone said in an interview last year.

In this new episode, Trump is used as a vehicle to critique Paramount, Comedy Central’s parent company. Recently, Paramount struck a $1.5 billion deal with Parker and Stone for 50 new episodes and streaming rights to the show, moments after canceling The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The timing of these corporate moves raised eyebrows and became central to the episode’s plot.

The episode features Trump suing the town of South Park over alleged grievances regarding the integration of religion into public schools. In a comically intense scene, Jesus himself urges the townspeople to hold back their complaints, warning them of the possible repercussions: ‘You really wanna end up like Colbert?’

This mix of humor and cultural commentary is classic South Park, as the show intertwines Trump’s character and actions with the behind-the-scenes drama of media mergers.

After airing, the White House condemned the episode as a ‘desperate attempt for attention,’ with spokesperson Taylor Rogers stating, ‘This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years.’ In response, Parker jokingly apologized at a panel discussion, albeit with a mix of sarcasm.

The premiere received varied reactions, with some praising its clever satire while others deemed it controversial. As the episode unfolds, the townspeople settle with Trump for $3.5 million, humorously highlighting the influence and power disparity in corporate and political dynamics.

Despite criticisms, Parker and Stone’s approach shows that South Park remains relevant in political commentary, demonstrating their ability to push boundaries while commenting on the complexities of media relationships.