Entertainment
South Park Returns with Controversial Season 27 Premiere Featuring Trump and Satan
LOS ANGELES, CA — Popular animated series South Park returned to television on July 23 after a two-and-a-half year hiatus, kicking off its 27th season with a controversial premiere. The episode features a depiction of former President Donald Trump in bed with Satan, sparking discussions about government censorship, wokeness, and religion in schools.
The season premiere, titled "Sermon on the Mount," showcases character Eric Cartman reacting to the cancellation of a liberal radio show. To address the chaos, PC Principal calls an assembly, introducing a guest: Jesus Christ. Before the first act break, parents riot, leading to scenes where Trump is depicted lying naked alongside Satan.
In the episode, Trump grapples with a crisis as his South Park supporters turn against him after Jesus enters the public school system. At one point, he threatens to sue the people of South Park for $5 billion during a call with Randy Marsh, father of series character Stan.
As the plot unfolds, Satan confronts Trump regarding rumors about his connections to the infamous “Epstein list.” The devil remarks, "It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax,” drawing an allusion to Saddam Hussein from a previous South Park film.
In the final scenes of the episode, Jesus implores the residents of South Park not to interfere with Trump’s affairs, after which the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert also comes into play. Notably, the Trump featured in the episode is a deepfake.
This premiere arrives amid newly announced agreements between South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, and Paramount, guaranteeing 50 new episodes over the next five years. The series is set to air on Comedy Central with episodes streaming on Paramount+ a day after broadcast.
Stone and Parker expressed gratitude for their continued partnership with Paramount and emphasized their commitment to creating impactful content. With the new five-year deal valued at approximately $1.5 billion, they aim to ensure South Park remains a significant voice in animated satire.
