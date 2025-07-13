South Park Streaming License Expires Outside US Amid Ongoing Dispute

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the animated series South Park outside the United States can no longer access the show on Paramount+ after the streaming platform’s international license expired. Sources confirmed this development to The Hollywood Reporter on July 11, 2025, noting that negotiations for new streaming rights are ongoing.

International viewers can still watch South Park specials available on Paramount+, but the series itself has been removed from the platform. The timing of this licensing issue coincides with the recent postponement of the season 27 premiere, which has been pushed back from July 9 to July 23, due to a streaming rights dispute between creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Comedy Central’s parent company.

A tweet from South Park’s official profile highlighted the creators’ frustrations with the new premiere date, stating, “This merger is a shitshow and it’s fucking up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.” The statement reflects the ongoing tensions as Parker and Stone threaten legal action against Paramount regarding the negotiations for their series.

Last month, Parker and Stone accused incoming Paramount president Jeff Shell of interfering with their contract discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix. The legal letter sent by Parker and Stone’s attorney warned that if such interference continued, they would be forced to act to protect their rights. Skydance, which is acquiring Paramount, responded that it has the right to approve key contracts.

South Park has been a significant property for Paramount, especially as negotiations extend with multiple potential bidders over its streaming rights. HBO Max currently holds exclusive U.S. streaming rights until the end of this license period, complicating Paramount’s strategy as they aim to retain the series on their platform.

Despite the challenges, fan access to South Park specials remains intact, and the creators continue to work on new content, albeit amid ongoing tensions related to the series’ business dealings. South Park first aired on Comedy Central in 1997, highlighting its lasting impact and popularity.