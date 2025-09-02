South Tahoe 14U All Stars Celebrate Community Support After Regional Tournament

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Babe Ruth 14U All Stars, alongside their coaches, recently journeyed to Santa Maria, California, on July 20, to represent Nevada in the Pacific Southwest Regional tournament. This opportunity was made possible by the generous support of the local community.

The squad kicked off the tournament by winning two pre-tournament events, showcasing their exceptional skills. During the ‘Around the Horn’ defensive challenge, they achieved the fastest time among the nine participating teams. Max Vadnais stood out in the individual throwing event, making an impressive throw to home plate from over 200 feet.

In their opening game of the tournament, the team faced a tough battle against El Segundo from Southern California. Despite their efforts, they lost 1-11, struggling with errors and walks. However, they rebounded the following day, dominating the Arizona representative with a 17-0 victory.

Day 3 proved to be an intense matchup against the Northern California team from Sacramento. The All Stars headed into the final inning with a lead, thanks to strong pitching from Cayson Gomez and key runs from Vadnais and Donavan Gomez. Unfortunately, they were unable to secure the win, losing 3-4 in a heartbreaking fashion.

The players left the tournament with lasting memories, including meeting teammates from Arizona, Hawaii, and California, and witnessing a Space Force rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, along with enjoying a beach night at Pismo Beach.

The 14U All Stars would like to express their sincere gratitude to their GoFundMe supporters, the Lake Tahoe Golf Course/American Golf Foundation, and patrons of Live at Lakeview for enabling their travel. They also thank the following local businesses for their vital support: Accurate Audio Video, Alpine Carpet One, Barton Health, Embarc, Getaway Café, G-Pro Construction & Snow Removal, Holiday Market, Integrity Locksmith, Lake Tahoe Pizza Company, Lake Valley Firefighters Association, Laub & Laub Law Firm, MacDuff’s Pub, Optimist Club, ReliaPro Painting, Ryan Brown Construction, Signs of Tahoe, Scusa/Izabella Restaurants, South Shore Glass, South Side Autobody, South Tahoe Refuse, and The Hangar Taproom.