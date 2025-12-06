Southampton Hosts Birmingham City Amid Injury Concerns

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton will face Birmingham City at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday afternoon under the leadership of caretaker manager Tonda Eckert. Eckert hopes to guide the team to recovery after a recent 3-2 defeat against Millwall.

Before last week’s loss, Eckert experienced a surge in team performance, winning his first four matches since taking over from Will Still. Now, facing injury challenges, he looks to secure a victory against a Birmingham City team that sits in eighth place, just one point outside of the playoff spots.

In a pre-match press conference, Birmingham City manager Chris Davies reported, “There’s nothing new to report in terms of injuries. Everyone is as they were.” However, several Southampton players remain sidelined due to long-term injuries. Notably, Brazilian winger Leo Scienza is expected to return after missing last week’s game due to illness.

Southampton will be without right-back Mads Roerslev, who is still recovering from an injury sustained against Sheffield Wednesday last month. The 26-year-old has been a significant presence on the field, making nine appearances in the Championship this season. Eckert noted, “He’s going to take a little bit longer,” and Tom Fellows is expected to fill in his position again.

Another absentee is Elias Jelert, who is out with a muscle injury. The Danish player, on loan from Galatasaray, has not featured since late October. With just three league appearances, he continues to sit on the sidelines.

Shea Charles, an essential midfielder for Southampton, is returning to training soon but will not yet participate in matches. His absence has been felt, especially after he suffered a hamstring injury in a game against Blackburn Rovers last month.

Ross Stewart, another key player, is also out with a hamstring injury and is not expected to return until the New Year. Stewart has struggled with injuries throughout his career, raising concerns among fans about his recovery.

Summer signing Damion Downs is also unavailable as he works through his own issues. The American striker, signed from FC Koln, is still searching for his first goal in the Championship.

Birmingham City will be missing left-back Lee Buchanan, who has been recovering from an injury sustained against Blackpool in December. In a statement, Buchanan expressed optimism about returning, saying, “When I’m outside and in the gym I feel good. I’m on target for a return in January, all going well.”

Right-back Ethan Laird is another long-term absent for Birmingham, with his return delayed after a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Scott Wright is nearing the end of a nine-month recovery from an ACL injury but will miss the upcoming match.

Icelandic midfielder Willum Willumsson remains out due to an undisclosed issue. Reports suggest he could return in a few weeks, though he may face competition for playing time when he is back.