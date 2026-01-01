Southampton Hosts Millwall on New Year’s Day in Championship Clash

Southampton, England – Southampton will face Millwall at St Mary's Stadium on New Year’s Day, aiming to revitalize their Championship playoff hopes. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT on January 1, 2026.

Both teams enter 2026 with aspirations for a top-six finish. Southampton has struggled recently, going winless in their last four league matches, and is currently positioned 13th on the table with 32 points. Millwall, on the other hand, sits in fifth place with 39 points and hopes to maintain their playoff position after a 1-0 victory over Bristol City on December 28.

Southampton’s manager, Tonda Eckert, expressed the need for his team to find their form quickly. “We need to win to stay in contention for the playoffs. Each match is crucial at this stage of the season,” he said in a recent interview.

Despite their poor form, the Saints have a solid track record on New Year’s Day, losing only one of their last six league matches played on this day. However, they face a Millwall side that has won four of its last five league games on this date.

Millwall manager Alex Neil is optimistic following their recent win, which ended a four-game winless streak. “Winning on New Year’s Day could set the tone for the remainder of the season,” Neil said. “We are focused and ready for the challenge.”

In terms of injuries, Southampton will be without key players such as striker Ross Stewart and left-winger Samuel Edozie, while Millwall will be missing goalkeeper Lukas Jensen along with several midfielders due to injuries.

Both teams have faced each other earlier in the season, with Millwall winning 3-2 at The Den. This history adds extra intrigue to the upcoming match, as Millwall attempts to secure a league double over Southampton for the first time since the 1977-78 season.

Fans looking to watch the match can tune in via Sky Sports or streaming services like NOW, which offers various packages for viewers. However, no national radio coverage will be available, so local networks should be checked for commentary options.