Southeast Michigan’s Summer Weather: Humid But Not Record Heat

DETROIT, Mich. — Residents of southeast Michigan might be surprised by this summer’s weather statistics, despite feeling it was especially hot. Recent analyses reveal that the region experienced its third muggiest July on record in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Flint. Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland recorded the fourth muggiest July.

Humidity can make the air feel warmer, but it often does not register as record-breaking temperatures on thermometers. Muggy air tends to retain heat at night, impacting overall comfort. This summer’s average temperatures were just slightly above normal, with none of the climate points reaching a top-10 warmest summer status.

Only Saginaw entered the top-20 warmest range, landing at 19th. Temperature data for the Great Lakes region indicates that it was generally a degree or two above normal. In Detroit, the summer was slightly warm and relatively wet, with temperatures averaging just one degree higher than normal. Rainfall in the city was nearly three inches above normal levels.

Flint’s temperature was also slightly warmer than average, deviating by two degrees. However, Flint officially recorded about eight-tenths of an inch less rain than normal, making it a slightly drier summer. Saginaw had an average of one-and-a-half degrees warmer than normal temperatures but faced a significant rainfall deficit, with totals 2.33 inches below normal.

Ann Arbor maintained summer temperatures close to the average, deviating by only four-tenths of a degree. The city saw total rain of 8.5 inches, which is just under three-quarters of an inch below normal.

Overall, southeast Michigan had a summer characterized as slightly warm, with rainfall amounts varying significantly across the region. The Detroit area experienced a slightly wet summer, while Saginaw and Ann Arbor faced drier conditions.