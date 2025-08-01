Southeast Region Games Kick Off Little League World Series on July 31

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Little League World Series, one of the nation’s premier youth sports tournaments, begins on Aug. 13. Before the national spotlight shines, regional champions must be crowned. The Southeast Region will start the tournament with games kicking off on July 31.

The games will take place at Little League Southeast Park, located at 439 Snellgrove Drive in Warner Robins, Georgia. The Regional championship is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Eight teams are set to compete in the Southeast Region, including Phenix City Youth Baseball LL from Alabama, Lake Mary LL from Florida, Cartersville LL from Georgia, Lake Norman LL from North Carolina, Irmo LL from South Carolina, Nolensville LL from Tennessee, Front Royal LL from Virginia, and Jefferson County LL from West Virginia.

The first day of games will feature four matchups: Florida against Tennessee at 10 a.m., North Carolina versus Virginia at 1 p.m., South Carolina playing Georgia at 4 p.m., and Alabama facing Virginia at 7 p.m. All times are listed in Eastern Time.

The schedule for subsequent games includes various matchups between winning and losing teams, continuing through Aug. 5, when the championship game will take place at 3 p.m.

Fans can watch the Little League Regional games via ESPN+. Video highlights will also be available on Little League’s social media channels and LittleLeague.org. For those wanting to catch the games live, a subscription will be necessary.

More details about the 2025 Little League regional 12s All-Star baseball tournaments are available on their official site.