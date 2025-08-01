Sports
Southeast Region Games Kick Off Little League World Series on July 31
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Little League World Series, one of the nation’s premier youth sports tournaments, begins on Aug. 13. Before the national spotlight shines, regional champions must be crowned. The Southeast Region will start the tournament with games kicking off on July 31.
The games will take place at Little League Southeast Park, located at 439 Snellgrove Drive in Warner Robins, Georgia. The Regional championship is scheduled for Aug. 5.
Eight teams are set to compete in the Southeast Region, including Phenix City Youth Baseball LL from Alabama, Lake Mary LL from Florida, Cartersville LL from Georgia, Lake Norman LL from North Carolina, Irmo LL from South Carolina, Nolensville LL from Tennessee, Front Royal LL from Virginia, and Jefferson County LL from West Virginia.
The first day of games will feature four matchups: Florida against Tennessee at 10 a.m., North Carolina versus Virginia at 1 p.m., South Carolina playing Georgia at 4 p.m., and Alabama facing Virginia at 7 p.m. All times are listed in Eastern Time.
The schedule for subsequent games includes various matchups between winning and losing teams, continuing through Aug. 5, when the championship game will take place at 3 p.m.
Fans can watch the Little League Regional games via ESPN+. Video highlights will also be available on Little League’s social media channels and LittleLeague.org. For those wanting to catch the games live, a subscription will be necessary.
More details about the 2025 Little League regional 12s All-Star baseball tournaments are available on their official site.
Recent Posts
- Yankees Face Marlins in Key Matchup at LoanDepot Park
- Southeast Region Games Kick Off Little League World Series on July 31
- Royals Make Moves at Trade Deadline Ahead of Series Against Blue Jays
- Brush Fire Breaks Out in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego
- PFL Finals to Feature Welterweight and Featherweight Championship Bouts
- Bed Bath & Beyond Relaunches with New Name and Store in Nashville
- Mets Launch Exciting 2025 Season with Major Additions
- Lions and Chargers Kick Off NFL Preseason at Hall of Fame Game
- KPop Demon Hunters Breaks Records, Plans Franchise Expansion
- Lucinda Williams Opens New Honky-Tonk Bar in New York City
- Leagues Cup 2025: Exciting Matches Set for August 1
- Joy Reid Calls Out Piers Morgan’s Racist Rhetoric on His Show
- La’el Collins Returns to Cowboys for Workout Amid Injury Crisis
- Flavio Cobolli Calls Wimbledon Match Against Djokovic One of His Best
- Severe Flooding Strands Passengers in New York and New Jersey
- Comcast Beats Estimates Amid Broadband Subscriber Losses
- August Begins With Heat and Smoke Across Colorado
- Gunman Storms Midtown Office Building, Leaves Multiple Dead
- Trump Overrides Health Officials, Dismisses Vaccine Regulator Prasad
- Stevie Nicks Reschedules Concerts Following Shoulder Injury