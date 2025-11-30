News
Southeast Wisconsin Snowstorm Brings Hazardous Conditions and Heavy Accumulation
MILWAUKEE, WI — A winter storm warning is in effect across southeast Wisconsin as a steady snowfall from Saturday into early Sunday creates dangerous road conditions and reduces visibility for drivers. According to the Weather Watch 12 team, total snowfall is expected to range from 6 to 10 inches throughout the region.
Accumulations began early Saturday, prompting road crews to clear snow-covered areas, particularly on I-794, where conditions were quickly deteriorating as snowfall intensified. WeatherWatch 12 meteorologist Lindsey Slater emphasized the snow is light and fluffy, making it easier to shovel but much more difficult to drive on due to slick surfaces.
The heaviest snowfall is anticipated between noon and 7 PM when an area of low pressure will draw in additional moisture, leading to more intense snowfalls, possibly exceeding an inch per hour. Lake-effect snow may also temporarily increase total snowfall amounts along the lakefront while also changing the consistency of the snow.
As of Saturday evening, areas such as Eagle Spring Lake reported 10.8 inches, New Berlin recorded 9 inches, and Kenosha received 9 inches as well. Other regions reported accumulations ranging from 5.5 to 8 inches, according to the latest data.
While snowfall is forecasted to lighten overnight, northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph on Sunday may lead to blowing and drifting snow, which could result in hazardous driving conditions into the morning. Slater advised drivers to remain cautious, especially in areas where the fluffy snow could easily get blown back onto the roads.
Temperatures following the storm will remain well below freezing, ensuring that the snow will not melt quickly. An additional chance of light snow accumulation is anticipated for Monday, although road conditions are likely to remain challenging as winter progresses.
