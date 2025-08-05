Southern California Faces Wildfires Amid Unseasonably High Temperatures

LOS ANGELES, California — Brush fires are raging in the San Bernardino County mountains and parts of Riverside and Santa Barbara counties as Southern California endures some of the hottest temperatures of the season. Firefighters are working diligently to establish containment lines as temperatures soar into the high 90s and triple digits.

As of August 4, 2025, over 4,400 wildfires have been reported across California this year, a significant increase from 3,800 at the same time last year. More than 221,100 acres have burned in 2025, far surpassing the 83,200 acres that burned by the end of July 2024. The state’s largest ongoing fire, the Gifford Fire, is currently burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and has consumed over 82,567 acres with a mere 7% containment.

The Gifford Fire ignited on Friday afternoon near Highway 166, northeast of Santa Maria. The cause remains under investigation. Highway 166 is closed due to flames encroaching on both sides of the road, and evacuation orders are in effect for several regions in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

In San Bernardino National Forest, another fire, the Rosa Fire, began on Monday and has burned approximately 1,200 acres, causing the closure of Highway 74. Evacuations have been ordered for areas around Santa Rosa Truck Trail. Firefighters deployed six air tankers and three helicopters to combat the blaze, but strong winds have complicated efforts.

In a separate incident, a brush fire in Holcomb Valley, north of Big Bear Lake, expanded quickly, covering over 350 acres as of Tuesday morning. Although no structures are currently under threat, evacuation orders are in place for Holcomb Campground.

As firefighters continue to battle these blazes, officials urge residents in smoke-affected areas to monitor air quality and limit outdoor activities. An air quality alert has been issued in Cuyama, with warnings for the rest of Santa Barbara County remaining until conditions improve.