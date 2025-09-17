Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week

LOS ANGELES, California — Southern California is bracing for a week of dramatic weather, with the arrival of thunderstorms and a rise in temperatures. Forecasts from the National Weather Service predict that Tuesday will be the hottest day, with temperatures in warmer valley regions of Los Angeles County reaching the triple digits. Inland coastal areas are expected to see temperatures ranging from the 80s to lower 90s.

The high temperatures will extend into Wednesday, creating conditions ripe for thunderstorms. These storms, which will persist through midday Friday, carry risks of both lightning-sparked fires and sudden heavy rain, according to meteorologist Kristan Lund.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of uncertainty with the thunderstorms,” Lund said. “We have a lot of different factors contributing, including a ridge of high pressure to our east, a low-pressure system moving in from the northwest, and Tropical Storm Mario coming from the south.” The variances in forecast models complicate predictions on where thunderstorms, lightning, and rain will occur across Southern California.

According to the weather service, there will be a 15% to 25% chance of thunderstorms and a 60% to 90% chance of showers anywhere in Los Angeles County from Tuesday night through Friday midday. Wednesday morning through Thursday morning is expected to be the peak time for thunderstorms.

During this period, residents are advised to seek shelter if they hear thunder, especially if outdoors. Thursday is forecasted to be the wettest day, with rainfall predictions fluctuating from a tenth of an inch to a half-inch or more. “There’s a high risk for wet outdoor events, especially on Thursday,” Lund cautioned. Moreover, there is moderate risk for minor urban flooding and a low risk for significant flooding and debris flows.

The volatility of the current weather aligns with a late-summer monsoon that has already produced numerous lightning strikes throughout California, particularly in the High Sierra. An extensive heatwave is also contributing to dangerously dry conditions in some areas.

As the week progresses, the weather is expected to calm, offering a drier and milder weekend. However, the potential for thunderstorms remains a significant concern through the first half of Friday before conditions stabilize.