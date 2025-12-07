Southern California High School Football Playoff Results Announced

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The CIF Southern Section high school football playoff performances from this past weekend delivered significant moments as teams advanced to the state championships set for December 12-13. On Friday, December 5, San Diego Cathedral Catholic defeated Los Alamitos with a score of 42-21 in the Division 1-AA semifinals.

Other notable Friday results included Bakersfield Christian winning against La Habra, 24-21, and Ventura edging out Arroyo Grande with a close 35-28 victory. In the lower divisions, Barstow narrowly beat Reedley Immanuel, 13-12, and El Cajon Christian won 27-13 against Cerritos Valley Christian.

On Saturday, December 6, Oxnard Pacifica earned its spot in the finals by defeating Granite Hills, 42-35. Rio Hondo Prep pulled off a tough 26-21 win over Santa Fe Christian, while Delano Kennedy overcame Carson, 35-33. San Diego Morse recorded a commanding 57-40 win against Grace, and South El Monte topped Santee 56-7.

The upcoming CIF State Bowl Championships will take place at Saddleback College and Fullerton High. Saturday’s schedule includes a highly anticipated match between Santa Margarita and Concord De La Salle in the Open Division, with kick-off at 8 p.m.

In Division 1-AA, San Diego Cathedral Catholic will face Folsom, who has an impressive record of 13-1 this season. In addition, Bakersfield Christian (13-0) is set to challenge Stockton St. Mary’s (12-2). Several matchups across various divisions promise thrilling action as state titles will be on the line.

Fans of high school football are encouraged to stay updated on the live scoreboards as these incredible playoff matchups conclude this weekend.