News
Southern California Sees Relief from Heat Wave This Weekend
LOS ANGELES, California — Southern California will experience some relief from the heat wave impacting the region this weekend. A cool flow of ocean air began moving in on Friday, resulting in lower temperatures for many areas.
On Saturday, Los Angeles and Orange counties are forecasted to see morning clouds with mostly sunny skies later in the day, reaching a high of 82 degrees and a low of 63. Coastal regions will enjoy a marine layer in the morning that will clear by afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire region will experience slightly warmer temperatures, with highs around 91 degrees and lows of 61. Beaches will have morning fog but will see sunshine by afternoon, with temperatures reaching 70 degrees and lows of 62.
In the mountains, Saturday’s weather will be sunny and pleasant, hitting a high of 84 degrees with a low of 49. The desert areas will be hotter, with temperatures climbing to about 101 degrees, particularly around Palm Springs, where it may reach as high as 112 degrees.
Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to decrease into the 80s by the start of the upcoming week. By midweek, forecasts suggest a return to double-digit temperatures, as the weather pattern shifts.
Residents are encouraged to stay updated on local conditions through weather apps and alerts, especially during heat waves. Those seeking outdoor activities this weekend should take precautions in hotter areas.
