Southern Colorado Braces for Near Record Heat This Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A significant dome of high pressure is set to bring intense heat to Southern Colorado on Thursday, with temperatures potentially reaching near record levels.

The region is expected to see its hottest day of the week. Forecasters predict highs soaring into the 80s and 90s across the area, with some eastern plains and lower Arkansas River Valley locations possibly hitting the triple digits.

“It’s going to be hot and dry on the plains, while the mountains may experience a few isolated showers and thunderstorms,” said a weather spokesperson. These storms in mountainous areas are predicted to be inconsistent but can produce lightning, rain, and gusty winds where they do occur.

In more detail, the expected high in Colorado Springs is 92 degrees with a low of 60. This marks the first time this week that the temperature is expected to climb into the lower 90s, just shy of the record high of 94 degrees set in 2007.

Pueblo is forecasted to reach a high of 97 degrees with a low of 61, making it the hottest day of the week there as well. Meanwhile, Canon City should see a high of 94 degrees and a low of 63, and Woodland Park will experience highs in the mid-80s with a low of 51.

Tri-Lakes is projected to be in the 80s and 90s with low temperatures ranging from 50s to 60s. The plains can expect highs in the 90s and even the low 100s in some spots, particularly in the lower Arkansas River Valley.

As the week progresses, a pattern change is anticipated to begin Friday with increasing moisture and an incoming cold front, which could bring the potential for afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms back to Southern Colorado.

Weather predictions indicate that the high in Colorado Springs on Friday will reach the mid to upper 80s, dropping to the upper 50s overnight. This weekend, below average temperatures are expected, ranging from the upper 70s on Saturday to the lower 80s on Sunday, increasing the likelihood of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Looking ahead, forecasts suggest a cooling trend next week, with temperatures dropping to the 60s and 70s. Additionally, as deeper sub-tropical moisture settles in, the area will need to monitor for the potential of heavy rain, increasing the risk of flooding in Southern Colorado.