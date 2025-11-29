News
Southern Minnesota Braces for Winter Storm This Weekend
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – A winter snowstorm began to impact southern Minnesota on Friday night, with forecasts indicating heavy snowfall throughout Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of southern Minnesota, effective until Saturday.
The storm started in southwestern Minnesota and is expected to move across southern and eastern parts of the state on Saturday. Significant snowfall is anticipated, particularly along Interstate 90, where accumulations could reach between 6 to 10 inches. Redwood Falls and Red Wing are forecasted to receive 3 to 5 inches, while Faribault could get 4 to 6 inches. In the Twin Cities, 3 to 4 inches is likely, with the northern metro receiving 2 to 4 inches.
Behind the storm, sharply colder air will descend on the region. High temperatures on Saturday are projected to be in the mid-20s, with wind chills making it feel like the teens. Sunday’s highs are predicted to be in the teens, accompanied by single-digit wind chills.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has issued travel advisories for several key highways, urging drivers to stay off the roads until conditions improve. There have been reports of dangerous travel conditions, especially in west-central Minnesota, where snow and gusty winds could reduce visibility significantly.
As the storm continues, local authorities are implementing snow emergencies. For instance, Northfield has declared a snow emergency from November 25 at 10 p.m. to November 27 at 10 p.m., which prohibits parking on city streets until they are completely cleared. Elk River has also declared a snow event.
Weather experts are warning residents to be cautious during travel, especially with increased holiday traffic. Minnesota State Patrol advises drivers to check road conditions on 511mn.org and to prepare for adverse weather by keeping a full tank of gas and a winter survival kit in their vehicles.
This weather event marks the first significant snowstorm of the cold season for Minnesota, setting the stage for continued winter weather challenges in the weeks to come.
Recent Posts
- Stefan Brennsteiner Wins First Career World Cup Race at Copper Cup
- Injuries Shift Commanders’ Offensive Dynamics Ahead of Final Season Stretch
- Grizzlies Rally to Defeat Clippers 112-107 in NBA Cup Play
- Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Likely to Break NFL Viewership Records
- Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles