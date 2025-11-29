Southern Minnesota Braces for Winter Storm This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – A winter snowstorm began to impact southern Minnesota on Friday night, with forecasts indicating heavy snowfall throughout Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of southern Minnesota, effective until Saturday.

The storm started in southwestern Minnesota and is expected to move across southern and eastern parts of the state on Saturday. Significant snowfall is anticipated, particularly along Interstate 90, where accumulations could reach between 6 to 10 inches. Redwood Falls and Red Wing are forecasted to receive 3 to 5 inches, while Faribault could get 4 to 6 inches. In the Twin Cities, 3 to 4 inches is likely, with the northern metro receiving 2 to 4 inches.

Behind the storm, sharply colder air will descend on the region. High temperatures on Saturday are projected to be in the mid-20s, with wind chills making it feel like the teens. Sunday’s highs are predicted to be in the teens, accompanied by single-digit wind chills.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has issued travel advisories for several key highways, urging drivers to stay off the roads until conditions improve. There have been reports of dangerous travel conditions, especially in west-central Minnesota, where snow and gusty winds could reduce visibility significantly.

As the storm continues, local authorities are implementing snow emergencies. For instance, Northfield has declared a snow emergency from November 25 at 10 p.m. to November 27 at 10 p.m., which prohibits parking on city streets until they are completely cleared. Elk River has also declared a snow event.

Weather experts are warning residents to be cautious during travel, especially with increased holiday traffic. Minnesota State Patrol advises drivers to check road conditions on 511mn.org and to prepare for adverse weather by keeping a full tank of gas and a winter survival kit in their vehicles.

This weather event marks the first significant snowstorm of the cold season for Minnesota, setting the stage for continued winter weather challenges in the weeks to come.