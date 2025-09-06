Sports
Southern Miss Fans Face Backlash Over Racist Post About Jackson State
Hattiesburg, Mississippi — Southern Miss fans have sparked controversy ahead of their football game against Jackson State University this weekend due to a racially charged Facebook post. The inflammatory message originated from a page called Eaglepost and has drawn significant condemnation.
The post, authored by an individual identified as Rye Stanford, listed dubious ‘rules’ for Jackson State fans attending the game. It contained a series of stereotypes that many found offensive, including claims about littering ‘chicken boxes’ and ‘swisher sweet wrappers,’ as well as mockery of their vehicles and music.
One particularly pointed line urged fans to ‘keep your windows up and your rap down,’ evoking racial undertones rather than genuine game-day etiquette. Critics argue the post’s humor comes off as patronizing and demeaning to Jackson State’s proud fanbase, which represents a notable part of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) tradition.
In a context where football unites, such divisive commentary is seen as harmful. Jackson State is celebrated for its rich history in producing NFL players and for having one of the largest followings in the Football Championship Subdivision.
The post’s aim to insult Jackson State fans—by depicting them as ignorant about seating arrangements and characterizing them as overly reliant on substances like ‘skunk weed’—has sparked anger across the HBCU community. Many feel it reduces a vibrant culture to lazy caricatures.
This incident reveals deeper issues of disrespect within college sports, particularly in how HBCUs and their supporters are treated. The casual racism displayed in the post accentuates a prevailing attitude that undermines HBCU narratives in favor of more predominant systems.
New Southern Miss head coach Will Huff, a Hampton University alum, faces an uphill battle against such attitudes as he leads a program with a troubled historical performance record. The ongoing discourse highlights how much work remains to ensure fair treatment for all athletics programs, regardless of their racial or historical background.
