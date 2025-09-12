Education
Southern University Law Professor Suspended Over Controversial Social Media Post
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Southern University law professor Kelly Carmena was suspended Friday following controversial comments made on social media regarding the death of political commentator Charlie Kirk.
The university announced it is moving to terminate her employment as an investigation is underway. In a post shared with WAFB, Carmena allegedly stated, “I will 1000% wish death on people like him. He is the epitome of evil, and I have no compassion, not even a minute ounce of it for people like him who go around spewing hate the way he does.”
Southern University Board Chairman Tony Clayton confirmed the investigation, emphasizing that her conduct was prejudicial to the university. “She has been suspended effective immediately. The school will investigate this matter to finalize terminating her from the university,” Clayton said.
Clayton further noted, “Distasteful statements should not be tolerated, particularly as it relates to death. That is tantamount to participating and inciting violence and spewing hate. That conduct will not be tolerated at Southern University period.”
The Southern University Law Center released a statement saying, “The views expressed in that post are the individual’s own and do not reflect the values or positions of the Law Center. We are reviewing this matter in accordance with the institution’s personnel policies and procedures.”
Attorney General Liz Murrill reacted to the situation, stating, “Great news. Political violence has NO place in a democratic society. The comments posted by this individual were abhorrent. Whatever your opinion is of Charlie, his assassination marked a dark day for all Americans and should be resoundingly condemned.” Murrill added that while Carmena has a constitutional right to her opinions, she does not have the right to teach at a public law school.
