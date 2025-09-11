Southern University on Lockdown Amid Potential Threat

BATON ROUGE, La. — Southern University and A&M College is currently on lockdown following a potential threat to campus safety. The university announced the lockdown at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday.

The lockdown encompasses the entire Baton Rouge landmass, including the Southern University Law Center, the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and Southern University Laboratory School. University officials are advising everyone on campus to shelter in place until further notice.

Law enforcement agencies are collaborating with the university as they investigate the situation. As of now, no additional details about the potential threat have been disclosed.

This incident is part of a worrying trend, as three other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) — Hampton University, Alabama State University, and Virginia State University — also reported similar threats on Thursday.

The university is awaiting further communication regarding safety measures and updates on the threat. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.