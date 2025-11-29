Southern University President Dennis Shields Announces Departure Amid Leadership Changes

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Southern University President Dennis J. Shields confirmed on Friday that he will leave his position at the end of the year. Shields made the announcement during a Board of Supervisors meeting held in New Orleans on November 28, citing the board’s decision to pursue a different leadership direction.

Shields, who has served as president since early 2022, stated that he had been aware of the board’s intentions for the past five weeks. “It was indicated to me the board wanted to go in a different direction, and I accept that,” he said, adding, “It’s not the way I would have done it, but that’s the prerogative of this board.”

The university’s Board of Supervisors Chair, Tony Clayton, shared that an interim president will likely be appointed in the upcoming meeting scheduled for December 19. After his departure, Shields is expected to take a six-month sabbatical before joining the law school’s staff.

Shields expressed emotion as he thanked colleagues for their support during his tenure. “I’m grateful,” he said, as the audience responded with a standing ovation. “I didn’t get here by myself. I got here because people who had no vested interest in my succeeding had seen something more and helped me along the path.”

Originally from Iowa, Shields has extensive academic credentials, including a degree in business from Graceland University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa. He reflected on his upbringing, sharing how it influenced his commitment to education and leadership at Southern University. Born to an unmarried white mother and a Black father, he spent part of his childhood in an orphanage, which fostered his determination to pursue higher education.

Clayton addressed alumni’s concerns about the board’s decision-making process, stating that the board was aware of the community’s worries about the future direction of the university. “Southern hears you, and the law just doesn’t allow us to talk about personnel matters,” Clayton said in response to questions from the audience.

Concerns echoed by alumni, particularly regarding the sudden leadership change, highlighted the desire for more transparency from the board about the selection of Shields’ successor. In response to the audience’s emphasis on the need for open communication, Clayton reiterated the board’s commitment to engaging with the community as they navigate this transition.

Dennis Shields plans to continue his academic career at Southern University after his sabbatical as part of the law school staff.