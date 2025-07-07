Southwest Airlines Plans Changes to Recover Lost Customers

AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines is considering significant changes to its services as the airline looks to win back customers lost to competitors. CEO Bob Jordan discussed these potential shifts during an airport industry conference in Arlington, stating that the airline is open to introducing new features like airport lounges, premium seating, and international routes.

Jordan acknowledged the absence of such options has driven travelers to choose rival airlines. “Whatever customers need in 2025, 2030, we won’t take any of that off the table,” he said. “We’ll do it the Southwest way but we’re not going to say, ‘We would never do that.’”

In a noteworthy shift, Jordan mentioned that Southwest is considering adding aircraft capable of flying nonstop to Europe. “No commitment, but you can certainly see a day when we are as Southwest Airlines serving long-haul destinations like Europe,” he explained. He also pointed out the airline’s willingness to explore what it would take to serve this new mission.

Jordan highlighted that travelers are increasingly seeking more comfort and amenities, especially in cities like Nashville. Requests for features like privacy, legroom, and airport lounges have been on the rise, leading to discussions about possibly introducing premium seating for an additional cost.

In a controversial decision, Southwest recently announced it would no longer allow free checked bags. For the first time in its 54-year history, the airline will begin charging for checked luggage starting Wednesday, May 28. This change has already sparked backlash from loyal customers accustomed to the airline’s previous “Bags Fly Free” policy.

Additionally, Southwest has updated its cabin service, now serving at 18,000 feet, compared to the prior 10,000 feet. As a result, in-flight service will end about 10 minutes sooner, requiring passengers to prepare their seats earlier.

Last summer, the airline announced plans to introduce assigned seating, with ticket sales expected to start in the second half of 2025. The first flights featuring this new system are scheduled for early 2026. This decision stems from a study indicating that 80% of customers prefer assigned seating, including 86% of those who usually fly with other airlines. This marks a significant departure from Southwest’s traditional open-seating policy.

Along with assigned seating, Southwest will introduce premium seating, providing priority boarding to these passengers as well as the airline’s most loyal customers.