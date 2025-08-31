News
Southwest Florida Faces Rain Risks This Labor Day Weekend
FORT MYERS, Florida — As Labor Day weekend approaches, Southwest Florida is under a level 1 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall today. Scattered storms are predicted, particularly in inland communities as a westerly flow introduces more moisture into the area.
Weather models indicate a higher chance of rain today, which could disrupt outdoor plans for many locals. While some may see sunshine, spotty storms are still in the forecast. High temperatures will peak in the low 90s during the afternoon hours.
Those planning to enjoy the outdoors are advised to have alternative indoor plans ready, as clouds are expected to dominate the sky today. Monday marks the official start of meteorological fall, but temperatures in Southwest Florida will remain seasonably warm, continuing the typical rainy season pattern.
The forecast for this week includes scattered rain, with daily highs staying in the low 90s. A notable shift is the potential for gusty winds on the water, with westerly breezes around 5 to 15 knots. Small crafts should exercise caution on the water as wave heights in the Gulf reach 1 to 2 feet.
In addition, forecasters are tracking a tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa. Although there is only a 30% chance of development in the next seven days, the Weather Authority team is monitoring the situation closely as it moves west across the Atlantic.
Good news: current models suggest the wave will remain far from the U.S. coast, but conditions could support slow development next week. Residents are encouraged to stay informed as weather patterns continue to evolve.
