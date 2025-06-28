Sovereign: A Father-Son Thriller Explores Anti-Government Beliefs

NEW YORK, NY — The new film, Sovereign, directed by Christian Swegal, hits theaters on July 11, 2025. The movie delves into the controversial Sovereign Citizen belief system through a gripping narrative about a father-son duo.

Jerry and Joseph Kane, played by Nick Offerman and Jacob Tremblay, are depicted as a family struggling under economic pressures who resort to following a deep distrust of government authority. Their story is based on the tragic true events surrounding a deadly traffic stop in Arkansas in 2010.

As they travel across the country offering self-taught legal seminars, they encounter Police Chief Jim Bouchart, portrayed by Dennis Quaid. This conflict sets off a tragic sequence of events that forces the Kanes to confront their beliefs and the limits of freedom.

The film’s trailer reveals Offerman’s character expressing his frustrations about systemic oppression, saying, “I don’t want to have to kill anybody… if they keep messing with me, then I’m afraid that’s what it comes down to.” Tremblay’s character shows vulnerability while discussing his unconventional homeschooling.

Offerman noted, “Christian Swegal has done a wonderful job of creating real-life and empathetic characters. Their journey reflects a tragic outcome of circumstances that many can understand.”

In addition to Offerman and Tremblay, the film features performances from Thomas Mann, Martha Plimpton, and Nancy Travis. The movie was produced by Nick Moceri and distributed by Briarcliff Entertainment.

The highly anticipated film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and aims to spark conversations about personal beliefs and societal failings. Sovereign is set for a simultaneous release in theaters and for rent on July 11.