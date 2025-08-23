Sovereignty Aims for Another Win at 2025 Travers Stakes

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Sovereignty, the impressive winner of both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, is set to compete in the prestigious 2025 Travers Stakes this Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, the 3-year-old colt enters the race as the 2-5 morning-line favorite, having recorded five wins in eight career starts.

After clinching victory in the Jim Dandy Stakes, which served as the prelude to this event, Sovereignty will look to add yet another significant title to his résumé, making him one of the top contenders in horse racing. He is followed by Magnitude at 2-1, Strategic Focus at 6-1, and both Bracket Buster and McAfee at 20-1.

The Travers Stakes, this year showcasing a smaller field of five horses—the fewest since 1994—promises a thrilling race, with post time set for 6:14 p.m. ET. Sovereignty has established himself as a formidable competitor, but analysts say there are intriguing choices among fellow participants.

Leading racing reporter and handicapper Michelle Yu, who will be on-site at Saratoga, shared insights on the race. Anticipated for her in-depth analysis on platforms like SportsLine, Yu has remarkable credentials in the industry including experience with trainers and high-stakes races. Despite Sovereignty’s favoritism, Yu noted, “He provides zero value at his price,” and is instead keen on another horse that has been steadily earning strong Beyer Speed Figures.

The narrative around the Travers this year reflects a blend of expectation and potential surprise, making it a must-watch for horse racing enthusiasts. As the tension builds, it remains to be seen whether Sovereignty can once again dominate and secure a place in horse racing history.