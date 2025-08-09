SpaceX Delays Amazon Kuiper Mission Launch Again Amid Weather Concerns

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — SpaceX has postponed the launch of Amazon‘s Project Kuiper broadband internet satellites for the second time this week. The KF-02 mission, originally set for August 7, is now scheduled for liftoff on Saturday, August 9, at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 UTC) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The delays stemmed from weather concerns and the need for additional inspections of the Falcon 9 rocket. On Thursday, SpaceX scrapped the mission to conduct further vehicle checkouts. When a Friday launch window approached, the company then decided to delay again to make adjustments on-site.

SpaceX shared via social media that they want to ensure everything is in order before taking to the skies. “With continued weather assessments and operational checks, we want to ensure a successful mission,” the company stated.

KF-02 is a significant step for Amazon, marking the second of three planned launches for its satellite constellation, which is expected to include over 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit. Amazon already has 78 satellites in orbit, and this launch will increase that number to 102.

The 45th Weather Squadron has forecast a 40 percent chance of favorable weather for the launch, primarily due to concerns about cumulus and anvil clouds, as well as lightning. “A deep moisture plume continues to affect the region, but we anticipate conditions will stabilize for the launch window,” the officers wrote.

SpaceX plans to utilize a new Falcon 9 first-stage booster, identified by tail number B1091, for this mission. Jon Edwards, SpaceX’s vice president, remarked that this booster would support several launches before being altered for the Falcon Heavy mission. “We want to maximize its use while keeping safety as our primary focus,” he said.

If all goes according to plan, B1091 will make a landing on the SpaceX droneship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas,’ in the Atlantic Ocean. This will mark the 120th landing on this craft and the 486th overall for SpaceX.

The KF-02 launch will also add to Amazon’s strategy to compete in the global satellite communications market, projected to reach $40 billion by 2030. Amazon’s recent agreement with Australia’s NBN Co aims to provide satellite broadband to over 300,000 rural customers starting mid-2026.

Amazon has not disclosed when it plans to conduct its third planned launch, but they are preparing to ramp up their satellite deployment efforts.