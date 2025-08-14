SpaceX Delays Falcon 9 Launch to August 13 for Starlink Deployment

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California — SpaceX has postponed the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket to August 13, 2025, following several delays. The mission aims to deliver 24 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into a polar, low Earth orbit.

Initially set for August 9, the liftoff was pushed to August 11, then August 12, before being rescheduled for Wednesday at 10:05 p.m. PDT (1:05 a.m. EDT on August 14), according to SpaceX officials.

The Falcon 9 rocket, utilizing first stage booster B1093, will mark its fifth flight after supporting previous Starlink missions. Following liftoff, B1093 is expected to land on the droneship named ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ approximately 8.5 minutes later, aiming for a historic 144th landing on that vessel.

SpaceX’s Starlink service recently expanded to Somalia and Israel, with additional regions in the Middle East listed as “pending” due to regulatory processes. After a visit by founder Elon Musk to Saudi Arabia earlier this year—part of a larger U.S. delegation—Starlink services are anticipated in maritime and aviation applications there, though specific agreement details remain undisclosed.

Furthermore, several projects are lined up for Falcon 9 launches, including three commercial SkySat Earth-imaging satellites from Planet, scheduled to launch on future missions. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon recently concluded a significant test flight, paving the way for operational crewed flights later this year.

Residents near Vandenberg Space Force Base can expect to hear noise from the launch, depending on weather conditions. The forecast for launch day shows expected temperatures of 63°F with scattered clouds and a wind speed of 12 mph.