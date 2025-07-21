SpaceX Delays Launch of SES’ O3b mPOWER Satellites Amid Weather Concerns

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — SpaceX has postponed the launch of two O3b mPOWER satellites due to unfavorable weather conditions. The launch, originally scheduled for Monday evening, will now take place at 5:27 p.m. EDT (2127 UTC) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry its ninth and tenth satellites into medium Earth orbit. Deployment is expected nearly two hours after liftoff. The launch aims to enhance global connectivity, especially for areas with limited internet access.

The 45th Weather Squadron has predicted a 50-50 chance of favorable conditions during the two-hour launch window. Officials warned that anvil clouds, cumulus clouds, and lightning could impact the launch. “High pressure aloft will shift west by Monday, allowing for seasonal moisture to return, which might lead to thunderstorms,” said launch weather officers.

If today’s launch is further delayed, another attempt on Tuesday may face even worse weather conditions with only a 25 percent chance of success. The same Falcon 9 rocket, designated B1090, previously launched the last pair of O3b satellites in December 2024.

Michelle Parker, vice president of Boeing Space Mission Systems, stated, “The O3b mPOWER spacecraft are the most capable and flexible commercial satellites to ever operate in space.” The satellites are designed to provide high-speed, reliable internet connectivity to users worldwide.

SES has already launched eight O3b mPOWER satellites and plans to increase its constellation to 13 by 2026. Over the last year, SES has seen an 8.4% increase in year-over-year growth, as reported in their financial results during the first quarter of 2025.

In a recent earnings call, SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh emphasized the need for scalability in their medium Earth orbit network. “Each new satellite enhances the constellation, boosting overall capacity and efficiency,” he said. The recent merger with Intelsat is expected to strengthen their competitive edge in the satellite communications sector.

As the launch approaches, Spaceflight Now is scheduled to provide live coverage starting an hour before liftoff. With any luck from the weather, the mission promises to be a significant step in expanding global broadband access.