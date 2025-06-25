SpaceX Doubleheader Launch Day Set for June 25 in Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for a thrilling doubleheader launch day on June 25. The first mission, Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), will launch a crew of four to the International Space Station on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff is scheduled for no earlier than 2:31 a.m. on Wednesday, with an instantaneous launch window.

The Axiom mission has faced several delays due to weather and technical issues. The crew includes NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who is on a two-week science mission, along with three international astronauts: Shubhanshu Shukla from India, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. This mission marks a historic return to spaceflight for all three countries, as they have not had a government-sponsored astronaut in over 40 years.

After launching, the Falcon 9 will head northeast, providing great nighttime views for spectators located north of the Space Coast. Approximately eight minutes post-liftoff, onlookers will hear a sonic boom when the rocket’s booster lands on Landing Zone 1.

Axiom Space, partnering with NASA, is working on the Axiom Station, a space station that will connect to the current ISS before its planned decommissioning in 2030. The exact launch date for Axiom Station has yet to be determined.

The second launch on June 25 will occur between 12:33 p.m. and 5:03 p.m., also from Cape Canaveral. SpaceX’s second mission of the day will deliver another batch of Starlink satellites, known as Starlink 10-16, to low-Earth orbit. Unlike the Ax-4 mission, this launch will not produce sonic booms in the Space Coast area, as the Falcon 9’s booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Florida Today’s Space Team will provide live updates starting 90 minutes before the Ax-4 liftoff. For those looking to watch the launches, popular viewing spots include the beach, specifically Playalinda Beach and Canaveral National Seashore, which provide close views of the launch pad.