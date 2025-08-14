SpaceX Introduces Paid Standby Mode for Starlink Service

DENMARK – SpaceX has implemented a new feature for its Starlink internet service called Standby Mode, which charges users $5 a month for low-speed connectivity. This change affects Roam, Residential, and Priority subscribers across the United States, most of Europe, and Canada.

Previously, Starlink users could pause their service for free, a feature that many subscribed to for its flexibility. However, the new Standby Mode replaces this free option with a paid one, providing unlimited low-speed data at approximately 0.5 Mbps compared to the regular speeds of over 100 Mbps.

Starlink has promoted the Standby Mode as an upgrade that offers a lifeline for emergency use and backup connectivity, yet it has sparked criticism among users who feel misled. The new feature is seen by some as a bait-and-switch tactic, particularly for those who purchased Starlink services under the “pay as you go” proposition.

Thomas Ricker, a tech journalist and deputy editor at Verge, expressed frustration with the changes. “If you bought a Starlink Mini just for summer travels, it’ll now cost you an extra $45 a year for zero added value,” he said. This has led some customers to reconsider their subscriptions entirely.

Starlink’s website states that Standby Mode still allows for easy activation and deactivation via the app, but adds more friction for canceling service. Users must navigate through several steps on the website to cancel and might face limitations on reactivating their accounts in the future.

Despite the controversy, many users on Reddit have expressed their mixed feelings about the new feature. One user commented, “Looks like they’ll get another $60 a year from me, but I guess I’ll still be able to text and get emails.”

SpaceX also warned that staying in Standby Mode for more than 12 months could lead to additional restrictions or changes in service plans. This aspect of the new feature has raised concerns about losing important connectivity once service is resumed.

For those in rural areas, Starlink often provides the only internet option. The introduction of Standby Mode may help users manage costs better while still being able to stay connected with basic internet services.

As competition in the satellite internet industry grows, many are hoping to see improvements and alternatives that allow for more flexible pricing and better service accessibility.